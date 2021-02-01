WATCH LIVE: First batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrives in SA

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccines, received South Africa’s first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) at the Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg today.

The SII has been licensed to produce a vaccine that has been developed by the multinational pharmaceutical and bio pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

The aim of the vaccination programme is to achieve immunity across the population. The arrival of the first consignment will give effect to the rollout of the vaccination programme.

The first phase of the vaccination programme will prioritise around 1.2 million front-line health workers.

The committee chaired by Mabuza focuses on procurement, distribution, actual vaccination, monitoring, communication and mobilisation.