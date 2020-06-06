WATCH LIVE: Foundation pays tribute to Andrew Mlangeni with birthday webinar
Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be part of a panel participating in a webinar hosted by the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation to celebrate the 95th birthday of the last surviving Rivonia treason trialist.
Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, who along with Nelson Mandela and other ANC operatives was jailed on Robben Island for fighting apartheid, stands as a beacon of hope for the country, says the Foundation.
"At an age when he should be relaxing and enjoying the fruits of a life spent fighting for liberation, Mlangeni has once again heeded a call to arms. This time the fight is against the economic fallout of Covid-19 which has deepened poverty and hunger in the country. He also remains vocal against social ills including corruption, and violence against women and children.
"No one knows what tomorrow will bring but we can rest assured that Mlangeni will continue to fight for clean governance and remain a moral compass for the country."
WATCH THE WEBINAR HERE:
The foundation says that the webinar aims to give South Africans " a glimpse into the life of a freedom fighter who after nine-and-a-half decades, remains an activist in cementing the democratic values of transparency, accountability and the promotion of good governance.
"Ntate Mlangeni who over the years through his Foundation has dedicated himself to feeding and distributing blankets to the poor and vulnerable, will also be participating in the webinar.
The speakers include: President Cyril Ramaphosa; Former President Thabo Mbeki; Former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe; Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize, Chair of the Mlangeni Foundation; Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi; Minister Lindiwe Sisulu; Minister Blade Nzimande; Sello Mlangeni; Major General Bantu Holomisa and the guest of honour, Andrew Mlangeni.
IOL