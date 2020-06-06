WATCH LIVE: Foundation pays tribute to Andrew Mlangeni with birthday webinar

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be part of a panel participating in a webinar hosted by the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation to celebrate the 95th birthday of the last surviving Rivonia treason trialist.





Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, who along with Nelson Mandela and other ANC operatives was jailed on Robben Island for fighting apartheid, stands as a beacon of hope for the country, says the Foundation.



