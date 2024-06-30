WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his GNU Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his Cabinet for the 7th administration on Sunday night. Ramaphosa was elected president for a second term two weeks ago despite his party, the ANC, falling below 50% of the vote.

The ANC attained 40% of the vote during the May 29 elections. The DA was second with 21.8%, MK Party third with 14.8%, EFF fourth with 9.5% and the IFP was fifth with 3.85%. After failing to win elections, the ANC opted for a grand coalition under the guise of the Government of National Unity.

Parties that have signed the Statement of Intent of the GNU include the DA, IFP, PA, FF+, UDM, PAC, Al-Jamah, Rise Mzansi, Good and the NFP. The GNU is also supported by two Governments of Provincial Unity in KZN and Gauteng. In KZN, the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP formed a grand coalition forcing the MK party to opposition benches in that province despite it getting more than 45% of the vote.

Ramaphosa announces his Cabinet tonight after two gruelling weeks of negotiations with the DA, who threatened to walk away from the GNU after demanding 11 minister posts. The DA is expected to be given six ministries tonight. These are expected to be Home Affairs, Basic Education, Public Works and Infrastructure, Communications and Digital Technologies, Agriculture, and, Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment. The deal between the ANC and the DA was on the brink of collapse last week as the parties haggled over the number of ministries the DA would be awarded.