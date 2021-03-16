WATCH: Magashule says Zulu king wanted ANC to be united

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has joined the province of KwaZulu-Natal in mourning the death of Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini. Magashule visited the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma to pay his respects. Coming out of the palace accompanied by former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, ANC women league president, Bathabile Dlamini, and former KZN premier, Willies Mchunu, Magashule said the king always wanted a united ANC. He said it was for that reason they had also came to mourn the passing of the 72-year-old monarch.

Without being singled out as the source of the divisions within the top six of the ANC, Magashule was at pains to explain why they were coming to mourn as different groups.

On Sunday the ruling party's top six member Paul Mashatile went to Nongoma.

Before Magashule walked out of the palace on Tuesday, another top six member, David Mabuza, walked in to mourn. It was not clear whether Mabuza was there in his capacity as the ruling party's second in command or if he was carrying out party duties.

Magashule said the reason why they were not coming together as the top six was because they were available at different times.

Speaking earlier outside the palace, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said the late king encouraged his radical union to fight for mine workers' rights and better salaries.

"He always said mine workers who were mostly migrants were paid peanuts yet they are the backbone of the economy of the country. I once met him in Johannesburg and he told me we should fight for miners to have better wages. The king also despised corrupt people and corruption. I remember he once said it is very painful to be governed by thieves who steal public monies," Mathunjwa said.

While the burial would take place on Thursday, mourners from all walks of life continue to flock to the palace to mourn.

POLITICAL BUREAU