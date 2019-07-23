EFF president Julius Malema. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.



Johannesburg - The EFF has continued to turn up the heat on Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan insisting that he be fired from his position and that it will not rest until this happens.

In his usual, no-holds-barred style, EFF leader Julius Malema who previously described Gordhan as a "constitutional delinquent" said the Minister behaved like an untouchable politician in South Africa.





"The EFF goes after the untouchables. Once you create an impression that no one can touch you, we come after you because no one must be above the constitution or the courts," he said, adding President Cyril Ramphosa had to act against Gordhan.





Malema was addressing the party's supporters outside the North Gauteng High Court where Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Gordhan faced off over the Minister's urgent application to halt her from enforcing her remedial actions and compelling Ramaphosa to act against him.





He pointed out that failure to implement remedial actions by the public protector meant prejudiced the Chapter 9 institution.





He also ripped into Ramaphosa saying the opposition party would give him hell and sought to remove him from his position and slated some members of the ruling party's national executive committee such as Derek Hanekom whom he accused of plotting alongside the EFF to remove former President Jacob Zuma.





Attempts to obtain a comment from Hanekom regarding the allegations were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, Gordhan's lawyer advocate Wim Trengove SC told Judge Sulet Potterill that Mkhwebane's orders had to be suspended immediately as his client had taken Mkhwebane's report on judicial review and sought for this to be completed first.





WATCH Malema address supporters below:





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters after the court hearing on Pravin Gordhan's challenge to the remedial action recommended by the public protector with regard to the Sars rogue unit saga. Video: Noni Mokati.







To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters after the court hearing on Pravin Gordhan's challenge to the remedial action recommended by the public protector with regard to the Sars rogue unit saga. Video: Noni Mokati.

