Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressed the media

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF on Wednesday urged South Africa's youth to register this weekend so they can vote for the party in the upcoming elections. EFF leader Julius Malema said: “Young people must take a decision that they will not leave it only to elderly and middle age citizens to determine political power and direction of society as it has been the case for the past 25 years".

He said the EFF has called on the education department to stop the ANC from disrupting schooling in the name of voter registration. He said volunteers have been going into schools to address learners during school hours and principals have been allowing it: "This must come to an end."

Malema said those citizens who yearn for change must vote as the opportunity to effect the change they desire will present itself for the first time ever since the democratic dispensation.

“We are proud to announce that this assembly discussed the EFF Manifesto in detail and that the Central Command Team has since adopted it. This manifesto will be launched on 2 Feb 2019, at a Manifesto Rally at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane,” said Malema.

"Our manifesto is not promises, its commitment and people could hold us accountable should we be in government."

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressed the media

He said their rally would be in Soshanguve, because they wanted to be where the people were.

“We want clear exposure to the realities that our people are exposed to.” Malema also said they will be not participating in the election of a new mayor in Tshwane because they have lost confidence in the Tshwane DA caucus.

Commenting on Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the State capture inquiry, Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act on corruption charges against minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

"We call on Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe, Baleka Mbete, and Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula to all resign from both parliament and Cabinet," said Malema.

