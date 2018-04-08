Picture: Nokuthula Zwane
Johannesburg - The Nelson Mandela Foundation hosted a tribute event to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Monday. The event coincides with the build up to what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday later this year.

The foundation trustees said the aim of the tribute was to acknowledge Mama Winnie’s enormous contribution to the anti-apartheid movement and the huge personal sacrifices she made for the achievement of our democracy, and also to remind South Africans of the work that remains to be done.

Journalist Nikiwe Bikitsha said the legendary struggle icon was a lioness and a warrior. 


Cecile Palmer, a fellow activist who was pregnant when she was detained for four months in the Women's Jail at the Constitutional Hill,  remembered Mama Winnie as a fighter. 


“Her concern has also been about (the) people who have been forgotten,” said Palmer. 


Nelson Mandela’s widow Graca Machel, Madiba’s Rivonia trail lawyer George Bizos and Minister in the Precidency Jeff Radebe are among those who paid tribute to Mama Winnie. 


