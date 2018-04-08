Machel says has been hard to grasp the passing of #MamaWinnie and has been silent during this time. @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/uJGn6FOGUY
#RIPWinnieMandela Ndileka Mandela eldest grandchild of Nelson and Winnie Mandela says the family will still need support during this time.
She is embraced/comforted by Graça Machel.
She is embraced/comforted by Graça Machel. @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/uXH9iEGUeW
#RIPWinnieMandela
#RIPWinnieMandela
Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa Zondo says #MamaWinnie was firm in wanting to defeat apartheid
Machel says #MamaWinnie was a big tree in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
She says:” I want to ask you that come Monday, that you embrace the Mandela children.because they have no one” pic.twitter.com/u7x5WBQ0nf
#RIPWinnieMadikizelaMandela Minister of the Presidency Jeff Radebe says the legacy of #MamaWinnie should be preserved.
