WATCH: Mangosuthu Buthelezi announces preparations for King Misuzulu coronation are under way

Empangeni - Speaking to the public for the first time since President Cyril Ramaphosa officially recognised Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the next King of the Zulu nation, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi said they welcome the long-overdue process, and preparations for the coronation have begun in earnest. Buthelezi said the royal family was already working on an inclusive committee that will handle the much-awaited and historic coronation.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said this while addressing the media in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on the sidelines of a memorial service for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died on March 12 last year. The prayer was organised by the Sivananda world peace foundation and among those in attendance were senior royal family members such as Queen Mavis Zungu, the only surviving wife of the late King Bhekuzulu, Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza, one of the five widows of King Goodwill Zwelithini, and Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, the chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal house of traditional leaders. Buthelezi told the media that preparations for the coronation would take weeks and it was given that the preparations would involve the provincial and national governments. The official venue of the coronation is not yet decided.

NEWS: Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi has welcomed Pres Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Misuzulu as the King of the Zulu nation and said preparations for his coronation are now underway. He said a committee will be formed to work on the much anticipated historic Zulu event. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 17, 2022 Independent Media understands that some within the royal family have proposed Osuthu royal residence, while others want it to be done at KwaKhangelamankengane palace, which is now the seat of royal power. Both palaces are located in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Despite their setback, the Zulu royal rebels who are led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu and his half-brother Prince Vulindlela Zulu are not giving up the fight yet. The faction has called a meeting to be held in Nongoma on Sunday and it is understood that they will discuss the latest developments regarding the fight for the throne.

Story continues below Advertisment

Meanwhile, Ishwar Ramlutchman from the Sivananda world peace foundation and close confidant of the late King said he hopes that the recognition of the new King will pave the way for stability in the Zulu Kingdom. He said this was not the time to settle scores but the time for the royal family to work towards reconciliation. [email protected] Political Bureau