Cape Town - Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Friday said he had launched a platform for dialogue and social change because he had lost faith in the political system.
"Today, I have launched The People’s Dialogue, a platform to engage South Africans from all walks of life about how we can build a South Africa that we can all be proud of," said Mashaba, who resigned from the main opposition Democratic Alliance and the mayoralty in late October after falling out with the party.
"Like many South Africans, I have lost faith in our political system."
He expressed his dismay around the election of his successor as Johannesburg mayor this week, along with upheaval in the Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.
A vote of no-confidence in Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa saw the DA lose control of all three metros it had wrestled from the ruling African National Congress in 2016 municipal elections. The vote came a day after the ANC's Geoff Makhubo was elected as the new mayor of Johannesburg.