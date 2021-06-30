WATCH: Minor commotion in Nkandla as MK vets turn away SAPS from Zuma's home

Nkandla - Amid expectations that there will be a confrontation if the SAPS go to take former President Jacob Zuma to jail, should he fail to hand himself over, there was a minor commotion on Wednesday when an SAPS van with four armed officers was turned away while trying to gain entry to Zuma's Nkandla home. The van was marked as coming from Nkandla police station, one of the two police stations the Constitutional Court on Tuesday said Zuma should use to hand himself in and be transferred to prison, to start serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

The minor commotion happened about 12pm on Wednesday when the van drove in and about 10 unarmed MK soldiers in their army regalia sprung into action. They stopped the vehicle and went to speak to the driver. Other MK soldiers, who were a distance away, came and surrounded the vehicle while others had a verbal exchange with the driver, while the other three officers remained seated inside. When the media tried to get closer, the MK soldiers got hot under the collar and pushed them back. Despite that, one was able to pick up that they took down the details of the driver and they escorted them out as they drove back, heading in the direction of Nkandla town where the police station is located.

The MK soldiers later refused to divulge to Independent Media what was discussed and why they turned back the State vehicle. Before the commotion, Edward Zuma, the son of the former head of state, had addressed the media and during the interview, he refused to officially confirm reports that his father is back in Nkandla and kept on saying he is within South Africa. He also rubbished reports that Zuma is considering moving to the Kingdom of Eswatini and asking to be accommodated as a political exile.

During the same briefing, Edward did not back off from the call he first made on Tuesday afternoon that all those who wish to come to Nkandla to support Zuma should feel free to do so, even at the expense of violating Covid-19 regulations. He stressed that he was ready to be jailed for making that call as it is a criminal offence to incite others to violate the regulations which bans large gatherings. “Exactly, I am ready to face those consequences. We are in a situation of war why should... I be afraid. I mean, if a person comes here wanting to support (Zuma), should I chase that person away? I am not going to chase that person away.