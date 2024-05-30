WATCH: MK Party is happy with voting results in KZN

As the MK Party numbers crossed the 100,000 mark in KwaZulu-Natal, Ndaba Gcwabaza said they are positive that the numbers are going to grow in the province. Speaking at the Provincial Results Operation Centre, Gcwabaza seemed in good spirits and was happy about the number of votes that the MK Party has secured.

Gcwabaza said that MK Party’s voting numbers are good, particularly in the KZN province. “We are hopeful that as the counting goes, the numbers are going to grow,” Gcwabaza said. MK Party representative happy with its current numbers in KZN. pic.twitter.com/CbBHyB7QpO

— Reginald Hargreaves (@Xolile_Mtembu) May 30, 2024 On a national level, the MK party is sitting with 175,990 votes or 8.06% of the vote. The MK party has the fourth spot nationally, with the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) holding the top three spots. Gcwabaza also elaborated on how the MK Party has been able to capture votes, despite being a relatively new party.

“We did a lot work.We are a young party, just four months old and we are doing well,” Gcwabaza said. The MK Party member said that they were satisfied with what they have achieved so far and hope to do well by the end of the day. The MK party seems to dominate in the KZN, with former president Jacob Zuma, who is from the province, at the forefront of the party.