WATCH: MK Party leader Jacob Zuma addresses the nation

In light of the expulsion of ten members and the damage done to the EFF by seizing its former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, former president and leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party Jacob Zuma will address the nation. Last week, Shivambu resigned as EFF’s vice president to join MKP. He asked to be unplugged from EFF party duties including in parliament.

His address is scheduled for midday at The Capital Empire Hotel in Sandhurst, Johannesburg. In an invite, MKP said Zuma would hold a “pivotal media conference” regarding the current political situation and ongoing developments in South Africa. “The president and the leadership of the party will be covering broad strategic organisational issues, that are vital to the national discourse and the future trajectory of the party in the South African political landscape,” the invite said.

Zuma last spoke to the press in June. IOL understands that Zuma is expected to shed light on EFF members, Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi who joined his party last week. It is also rumoured that Shivambu may be introduced as the party’s parliamentary leader.