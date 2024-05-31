WATCH: MK Party projected to scoop KZN but who will be the province’s new premier?

Despite Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe scooping up most of the votes in KwaZulu-Natal, the party says it has yet to decide who will sit as the province’s premier. Speaking to IOL at the Provincial Results Centre in KZN, the MK Party’s Ndaba Gcwabaza, said they have yet elect who will be premier.

He said the party will cross that bridge when it comes to it.

“We haven’t arrived at that discussion. Our focus has been [on] running a smooth election campaign, persuading the people of KwaZulu-Natal to vote for the MK Party and that’s what we’ve got “We are very thankful to the electorate that they have shown confidence and trust in the MK Party and that’s how we have the numbers we have now,” he said. Gcwabaza looking at the numbers as they stand currently, the party has effectively achieved what it set out to achieve.