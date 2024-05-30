WATCH: MK Party supporters not surprised by lead in KZN and expect more votes

As the votes continue to be counted, the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK) has taken the lead in KwaZulu-Natal, with the African National Congress (ANC) being second and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) currently in the third position. For now, the tally for the province stands at 7.22% with the MK sitting at 41.77%, the ANC at 21.06% and the IFP with 17.08%.

KZN citizens reacted to the news. WATCH: KZN citizens on the MK Party taking the lead in the province. pic.twitter.com/G4J86i9eQu

— Reginald Hargreaves (@Xolile_Mtembu) May 30, 2024 “Certain regions have been counted and those areas seem to be strong for the MK Party and the ANC. Things will change as the results come in but, these results were to be expected. “Jacob Zuma has got a big following in those areas and naturally, people have gotten tired of the ANC and have moved to his party,” said Simon Moriarty. Thandokazi Ngwane, on the other hand, showed her excitement and support of the party, saying it is no surprise that it is currently at the top.

“People remember the things he (Zuma) did when he was still the president of the ANC. He had compelling evidence while he was campaigning. He offered young people free education,” Ngwane said. She went on to say that she grew up in an area without electricity and road infrastructure, but claims that during Zuma’s presidency, the community saw growth and development which she said halted when Zuma was booted out. Another avid MK Party supporter, Dessemity was elated at the news that his favourite political party is leading in the province and said that despite the count not being finished, he will start celebrating.