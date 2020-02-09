Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka delivering keynote address at the John Langalibalele Dube memorial lecture in UKZN. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - In a passionate call to men, the executive director for UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has pleaded with men to join the fight against gender-based violence raging through the country.



Mlambo-Ngcuka says it is sad that men are standing by and watching, yet, they have a critical role to play to in ending the scourge.



