Durban - In a passionate call to men, the executive director for UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has pleaded with men to join the fight against gender-based violence raging through the country.
Mlambo-Ngcuka says it is sad that men are standing by and watching, yet, they have a critical role to play to in ending the scourge.
She was speaking in Durban on Sunday while delivering a tribute to Dr John Langalibalele Dube, the first President of the ANC. She lavished Dube with praises for leading the ANC during difficult times and establishing a school and newspaper when the odds were against him due to apartheid legislation.