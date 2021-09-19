WATCH: Mourners gather at the home of late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

Mourners continued to stream in at the home of late City of Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo on Sunday. Matongo died on Saturday night following a car accident in Lenasia that reportedly claimed three other lives.

Those who paid a visit to the late mayor's home, also in Lenasia, include scores of officials such as former City of Joburg mayor Parks Tau, ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs as well as Human Settlements Lebogang Maile. Others included former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, Dada Morero, Joburg regional secretary, City of Juburg Speaker Nonceba Molwele and MMC finance Tshidi Mfikoe. Outside Matongo's home, some ANC members and former Cosas members gathered and sang struggle songs in remembrance of their fallen comrade.

Outside the house of late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo in Lenasia South on Sunday. ANC leaders and government officials are arriving to support the family. Former COSAS members were singing struggle songs. VIDEO: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics Speaking to Newzroom Africa outside the home, family spokesperson Muzikayise Ndlovu said the family was finding it hard to cope with Matongo's death. Ndlovu indicated the Matongo was also supposed to have travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to join the entire family for a ceremony they were having and that unfortunately some members of the family had to return back to Gauteng.

By Sunday afternoon, tributes continued to pour in from various political parties. Ramaphosa on Saturday evening also expressed his shock at Matongo's death stating "nothing could prepare us if this sudden death which has deprived our nation's economic centre of its second executive mayor." Prior to his death, Matongo, who was elected as mayor on August 10, had spent the day in Soweto in door-to-door campaigns alongside Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.