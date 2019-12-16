The minister of sport, arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, says while"there may be some truth" in that only the black majority is pursuing the reconciliation project with hesitant former oppressors, the reconciliation process is bearing fruit.
Mthethwa said compared to 1994 when some people were not even willing to dump the apartheid flag, many have moved on to embrace the changes.
He said there were few points of disagreement as it was in 1994 when the ANC government came to power faced with a hostile crowd that benefited from apartheid.
Mthethwa said this shortly before the start of this year's reconciliation day celebrations in Bergville in the KZN Midlands on Monday.
This was in response to questions from Independent Media about widespread public perceptions that some hardliners in the country were not willing to embrace the reconciliation project despite the best effort by black people who were victims of the apartheid regime.