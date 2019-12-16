WATCH: Mthethwa says 'process of reconciliation not a quick fix'









Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA). The minister of sport, arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, says while"there may be some truth" in that only the black majority is pursuing the reconciliation project with hesitant former oppressors, the reconciliation process is bearing fruit. Mthethwa said compared to 1994 when some people were not even willing to dump the apartheid flag, many have moved on to embrace the changes. He said there were few points of disagreement as it was in 1994 when the ANC government came to power faced with a hostile crowd that benefited from apartheid. Mthethwa said this shortly before the start of this year's reconciliation day celebrations in Bergville in the KZN Midlands on Monday. This was in response to questions from Independent Media about widespread public perceptions that some hardliners in the country were not willing to embrace the reconciliation project despite the best effort by black people who were victims of the apartheid regime.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Sports, arts and culture minister Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Video: Sihle Mavuso/Politics.

Speaking to the media before Mthethwa, KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala, also defended the ANC government and said it was hard on people like racists who were undoing the reconciliation project.

Zikalala said one example was when the provincial government came hard on St Lucia lodge owner, Andre Slade, who used to bar black people calling them second class people who should not share space with white people.

He said they closed down the establishment because it was promoting racism and that was a sign that they were hard on racists.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala speaks ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address in Bergville. Video: Sihle Mavuso/Politics.

Celebrated under the theme "The year of indigenous languages", the gathering will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. So far close to 1500 people have gathered sports complex enjoying various music items, including traditional Zulu maskandi music, while waiting for the formal programme to start.

Political Bureau