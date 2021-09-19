WATCH: Naledi Pandor urges public to use online registration platform

Cape Town - ANC National Executive Committee member Naledi Pandor has called on the public to use the Electoral Commission’s online registration platform, saying the youth should be encouraged by the system.

Pandor, who is also minister of international relations and co-operation, was doing a walkabout in Kraaifontein on Sunday. She emphasised the importance of registering to vote for the upcoming local government elections in November. About two weeks ago, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the Electoral Commission of South Africa for a postponement of the elections. ANC NEC member and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor conducts a walkabout in Kraaifontein to encourage voters to ensure that they are registered. PHOTO: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics This weekend’s voter registration started on Saturday at 8am. Cut-off time is on Sunday at at 5pm at the voting stations.

However, those who want to register after the stations close will be able to use the online registration system, which is open up to midnight. “The importance of our visits to areas is to ensure that we remain in touch with our local communities and make sure that they have registered. “We are also encouraging them to register online in case they are unable to get to the voting station,” Pandor said.

ANC National Executive Committee member Naledi Pandor has called on the public to use the Electoral Commission’s online registration platform, saying the youth should be encouraged by the system. VIDEO: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics ANC regional executive committee member Mirriam Bodiba said she hoped many young people would come out to get registered. She said the online system was a convenient way for people to do so.