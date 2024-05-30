WATCH: No party will get 50 percent in KZN - DA Premier candidate Chris Pappas

The Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal’s Premier candidate and Mayor of the uMngeni Local Municipality, Chris Pappas said that he does not believe a single political party will get 50% in the province. Talking to IOL at the KZN Results Operations Centre, in the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Pappas was still confident of the DA getting more votes.

WATCH: “It is too early to see where the DA’s numbers will be. But our party agents give us results. We are confident that the DA will grow in the province and we will reach our goals. “What is important in this province is that no political party will reach 50%. There will be a coalition government in KZN. Those discussions should start. But, it is still a bit early to figure it all out,” Pappas said.

At around 8.30 pm, the DA had 10.5% in the province, trailing after the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) which had 19.78%, with the African National Congress (ANC) at 20.72% and uMkhonto WeSizwe leading with 42.55%. On a national level, the DA is currently second with 24.61% of votes to the ANC’s 42.31%. Commenting on the early Gauteng results, DA spokesperson Mike Moriarty said that he believes the DA can draw close to the ANC.