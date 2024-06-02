WATCH: Nomusa Dube-Ncube hopeful incoming MK party administration will propel the people of KZN forward

She was speaking at the release of the provincial results at the KZN Results Operations Centre , hosted at the Durban ICC.

Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is hopeful that the province’s incoming administration will build on the foundation laid by the previous administration.

"We know that the incoming administration has a very strong foundation on which to build our province and continue to propel our province and our people for the better. Our government will not stop working.

“We hope that those who will be coming into government will see the value in the work that has been done and will build on that to improve the livelihood and the lives of the people of this province and this country,” Dube-Ncube said.