WATCH: None of ANC’s actions are a political blow to me, says Ace Magashule

Durban - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told media today, he was “floating like a butterfly” in response to questions about possible further disciplinary action against him for utterances he made last week after former president Jacob Zuma's court appearance.

Magashule arrived to much fanfare at the Pietermaritzburg High Court with his supporters chanting his name and surrounding his vehicle, causing a short delay as he disembarked to go to court.

Security personnel attempted to shield the former Free State Premier from supporters who wanted a glimpse of him and the media looking to fire questions to him.

Speaking to the media as he made the heavily guarded walk inside the court precinct, Magashule repeatedly told MK security personnel and his bodyguards to "leave the media, give them space" as they tried to block members of the media from posing questions to Magashule.

Video: Samkelo Mtshali

With the ANC issuing a statement blasting Magashule for "unbecoming, divisive and defiant" over his comments at Zuma's last court appearance on Monday, May 17, where he said that no one would ban him from the ANC while also promising to bus in the entire Free State province to support Zuma at this morning's hearing.

Magashule says he is not surprised by the party's National Working Committee (NWC) tasking the ANC's national disciplinary committee with probing his utterances.

"I'm not surprised, if the ANC thinks the process has to happen just be patient. Be patient leave ANC processes," Magashule said.

He told the media that none of the actions that the party had taken against him were a political blow to him, reiterating the need for patience to allow the party's internal processes to unfold .

Magashule arrived alongside former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, another beleaguered member of the party, whose membership was recently suspended by the ANC North West Interim Provincial Committee.

[email protected]

Political Bureau