WATCH: NUM members start voting for new leaders

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have started voting for new leaders at its national congress at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni.

All nine positions are being contested by two factions led by NUM president Joseph Montisetse and acting general secretary William Mabapa. Montisetse will be challenged by Daniel Balepile, the chairperson of the NUM’s biggest region Rustenburg. Rustenburg has over 38 000 of the union’s nearly 165 000 members and at the congress the region has 132 of the 670 voting delegates.

NUM Highveld chairperson Nelson Ratshoshi is challenging the incumbent deputy president Phillip Vilakazi. Mabapa will square off with NUM North East regional secretary Phillip Mankge for the position of general secretary, while NUM Western Cape regional secretary Sonwabile Fisa is challenging the union’s treasurer-general, Mpho Phakedi, for deputy general secretary.

NUM general secretary David Sipunzi died on Christmas Day in 2020 and in February last year the union’s national executive committee formally endorsed his then deputy, Mabapa, to act in the position as part of consolidating its leadership and operations until the congress currently under way. NUM Kimberley regional secretary Cornelius Manhe will go head to head with national chairperson for education Helen Diatile for the position of treasurer-general. The NUM National Youth Structure’s Treasure Thekupi and Olihile Kgwari are contesting the position of national education chairperson, while KwaZulu-Natal regional secretary Muzikayise Zakwe and Lefty Mashego are running for national education secretary.

Incumbent national health and safety chairperson Duncan Luvuno is challenged by Abbey Hlakoana, who is the Free State deputy health and safety secretary and organised labour convener at the Mine Health and Safety Council. Current NUM national secretary for health and safety, Sipho Mungwe, is being challenged by Matlosana regional secretary Masibulele Naki. Results were expected to be announced yesterday evening before the gala dinner, which will be held after the newly-elected president’s closing address.