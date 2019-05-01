Source: Instagram/ @pennypennyshaka



Singer and reality TV star Papa Penny has hit back at EFF leader Julius Malema for allegedly branding him "uneducated" at a recent election rally.

On a video which has been widely circulated on social media, the Tsonga celebrity can be heard repreatedly referring to the EFF commaner-in-chief as "stupid" and accusing him of targeting uneducated people to vote for his party.





"He's telling people that I am not a cadet (in the EFF). He is so stupid. Malema, what kind of stupid are you?" the singer says.





Papa Penny warns Malema to stay away from him and affirms that he is an ANC supporter and that the EFF leader had no right to claim otherwise. Penny also attacks Malema's education and says he has adopted the English language as his own.





"I never been to school to adopt a language like you! Stupid, you are going to adopt (the) English language. You think you are the best, you are nothing!" an obviously emotional Penny can be heard saying.





On Tuesday, Penny, whose real name is Eric Nkovani, posted a video to his Instagram account in which he accused Malema of faking his education. The video has since been deleted.





IOL