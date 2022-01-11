WATCH: Parliament fire accused Zandile Mafe faces additional terrorism charge

Video by Phando Jikelo Cape Town - Parliament fire accused Zandile Mafe on Tuesday heard that he faces a terrorism charge in connection with the blaze which gutted the National Assembly and Old Assembly buildings.

Mafe made his second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The 49-year-old, who is being represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu, also faces charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device. The court heard that Mafe had to undergo psychiatric evaluation, and after observation, it was found that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Mpofu requested a short adjournment to consult with his client. He stated that the defence was left surprised on Tuesday morning with the additional charge of terrorism, which is a Schedule 6 offence, and the medical report diagnosis. The State wants Mafe to be admitted to the Valkenberg psychiatric facility for 30 days, while the defence has called for the accused to be released on bail.