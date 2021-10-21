WATCH: Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka on presidential ambitions: ’I’ll cross that bridge when I get there’

Johannesburg – Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka has broken her silence on the race for the position of ANC President ahead of next year's elective conference saying she "will cross the bridge when she gets there." Mlambo Ngcuka made the comments on the sidelines of a conversation with young and old women in Saxonwold where she spoke about the social and economic emancipation of women.

There has been wide speculation on whether Mlambo Ngcuka will run for the presidency and get her campaign under way. But according to Mlambo Ngcuka, who returned from her UN post this year, she has never left the political landscape. "We never leave. We've always been around and we still continue to make sure that our democracy functions," she said.

In 2017 the ANC saw presidential women candidates Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu vying for the top post. And while their campaigns were unsuccessful, the ANC Women's League has made it clear that it was now ready to ensure that a woman leads the liberation movement. On the representation of young women in local government and the nomination of women councillor candidates, Mlambo-Ngcuka said the issue surrounding women occupying central and high offices was something we had to continue talking about.

"We are seeing that the ANC has more (women councillor candidates) than other parties, but we have to continue calling and asking for more because these young women have a lot to offer. They are going there to deliver and we need to give them the opportunity because this is their future we are playing around with. We need to give them an opportunity to carve it the way we see it," she said. Addressing women earlier, Mlambo Ngcuka also sent out a stern warning for women to focus, and not allow patriarchy to consume them. She also said municipalities could no longer be governed by people without integrity and who can't do the job.

"No municipality must have people counting money when they can't count their fingers. Money is being stolen by people who feel they are owed by society. “We want to see service delivery and care. We want leadership with humanity (ubuntu). We have a responsibility (as women) to push for that," she said. [email protected]