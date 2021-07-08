WATCH: Police disperse Zuma supporters outside Estcourt prison, calm returns in Nkandla

Estcourt - As former president Jacob Zuma settles in his Escourt prison cell in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, a small group of his supporters tried to gather outside the facility on Thursday to “show solidarity” but they were quickly and peacefully dispersed by the police. The group of less than 50 people, mostly in ANC regalia, tried to gather a few metres away from the heavily fortified prison facility about 2pm on Thursday.

When Independent Media approached them to seek clarity about their presence even though Covid-19 regulations prohibit gatherings, a woman among them said that did not matter as they wanted to “show what was being done to Zuma was not fair”. She then refused to give further details about their branches and regions. However, it is believed that they came from the Josiah Gumede (formerly Okhahlamba) region of the ANC. The region, one of the smallest in the party, includes towns like Bergville, Escourt, Winterton, Ladysmith and Colenso. When dispersing the crowd, Colonel Radebe (his first name could not be obtained) said although they understand their plight as supporters of Zuma, gathering is not allowed under Covid-19 regulations. He pleaded with the group to leave the area and after a few minutes, they dispersed under the watchful eye of a public order police members using a Toyota Quantum.

“We all understand the situation, but please, all of us, let us all respect the Covid-19 regulations. Let us work together on that matter, please, we don't have to correct what is wrong by doing what is wrong,” Radebe pleaded with the crowd. Meanwhile, the situation in Nkandla was calm on Thursday morning after Zuma surrendered on Wednesday night. The MK vets previously stationed at the gates of Zuma’s home had left their “post” and the gate was left unguarded.

At about 10am, most of them were crammed in a lopsided tent away from the gate. Some of them were cooking while others were washing their uniform. As the arrest of Zuma continues to divide the public, KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala has added his voice. He said Zuma was a peace-loving man.

“He fought for peace and even now he didn't want bloodshed on his name. Nxamalala we stand with you,” Zikalala wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, the twin sister of Duduzane, took to Twitter and said her father's comrades did not fail him, but it was the ruling party, the ANC, that did. She said the fight for radical economic transformation should go on.

“Cdes (Comrades), You have not failed @presjgzuma (@MYANC has). But you will fail him if the fight for Radical Economic Transformation stops. You will fail him if the fight for Economic Freedom stops! So our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify… Amandla (sic),” she tweeted. Zuma will be eligible for patrol only after serving four months of the 15-month prison term imposed on him after he defied the Constitutional Court when it ruled that he must appear before the Zondo Commission and answer all questions. In Estcourt, other than the attempts by Zuma supporters to illegally gather and picket, the situation was calm, with heavily armed warders guarding the prison the gate and every corner of it, closely monitoring passing cars and pedestrians.