WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on South Africa’s Foreign Policy and BRICS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on South Africa’s Foreign Policy and the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit. South Africa plays host to the15th BRICS Summit from the August 22 to 24 in Sandton, Gauteng.

This summit brings together the influential and significant voices of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and holds the promise of unlocking boundless possibilities for global collaboration and advancement. With the theme "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Materialism," this year's summit sets to achieve inclusivity prosperity, equitable development, and shared progress. The agenda items, which include inclusive economic recovery, sustainable development, strengthening ties with the African continent, and fostering progressive multilateralism, mirror the shared aspirations of BRICS nations and resonate deeply with the vision of a more harmonious and interconnected world.

The Presiding Officers of the South African Parliament extended their warmest greetings and enthusiastic anticipation as the nation takes on the prestigious role of hosting the 15th BRICS Summit.

In a statement issued by Parliament, the presiding officers said they were confident that the outcomes of these discussions will not only benefit the BRICS member countries but will also radiate positive effects across the global stage. “South Africa is privileged to take on the responsibility of hosting not only the 15th Heads of State Summit but also the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum (BRICS PF) Assembly, a Forum constituted of BRICS parliaments or legislative bodies, which will follow a few weeks after the conclusion of this week’s BRICS Summit, in September 2023. “The significance of the BRICS PF Assembly cannot be overemphasised; it comprises legislative bodies from BRICS nations, and is crucial in providing oversight over the implementation of BRICS Summit outcomes by partner governments. This collective effort exemplifies South Africa's dedication to ensuring effective governance and mutual progress in the dynamic global landscape.