WATCH: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi should be held in high regard – Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo

Durban – Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, has given a glowing lecture about Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying for all his sacrifices and work for the people, he deserved to be held in high regard. Obasanjo said the brave Buthelezi had spent his time in power for the greater good not only for the Zulu people but the entire South Africa and the African continent.

UPDATE: Now on the podium is King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to give a message of support. The King has since described Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as one of the greatest Africans. @IOL pic.twitter.com/GeF9loYaJi — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 21, 2023 He lavished him with praises for putting the institution of traditional leadership on the map, especially his role during the reign of King Goodwill Zwelithini and during the succession battle which saw the rise of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. The former Nigerian head of state made these remarks on Tuesday in Durban where he was the guest speaker for the inaugural Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi annual lecture. The lecture was organised by the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi foundation which was formed to preserve his legacy.

UPDATE: Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has finished his Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi lecture at the Durban ICC. He said the Zulu nation, KwaZulu-Natal, and South Africa should hold Buthelezi in high regard, just like he does. @IOL pic.twitter.com/F19DyMQw6Y — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 21, 2023 Obasanjo said Prince Buthelezi made plenty of enemies when he heeded the call to lead the homeland of KwaZulu as the homeland system was hated. “I can imagine that many would have considered, that serving as the leader of KwaZulu afforded Prince Buthelezi the opportunity to undermine the system of Apartheid ‘from within’. And that he did,” Obasanjo said. He lamented the bloodshed that followed the fallout between the ANC leadership and Buthelezi’s IFP, saying it was unnecessary.

WATCH: Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, hailing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his role in preserving and fighting for the institution of traditional leadership within the structure of a modern and democratic South Africa. @IOL pic.twitter.com/iB7wDlk3Lb — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 21, 2023 Here he was referring to the black-on-black violence that gripped the country in the late 80s until the early 90s. “It is regrettable that in the 1980s we saw the build-up and the intensification of tensions between the ANC and Prince Buthelezi’s Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). UPDATE: Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo says Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's activism started at an early age, and it later gained momentum when he was studying at the historic Fort Hare University in the then Cape Colony with several African liberation heroes. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Y7T5Ecb7lb — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 21, 2023 “This reality was lamentable for a number of reasons, first and foremost because both Inkatha and the ANC were in pursuit of similar strategic political outcomes, albeit with different tactical approaches,” he said.

Obasanjo recalled one private meeting he had with Mandela where he asked him about Buthelezi. He said he was surprised by the way Mandela described Buthelezi after all the negative stories he had heard about him. “The 1980s in South Africa is a period I remember well - I do not know if you recall - but I visited South Africa in 1986 as a member of the Commonwealth’s Eminent Persons Group.

“At the time the international community was still grappling with its response to apartheid. “I visited former president Mandela in Pollsmoor Prison and I had a long discussion with him. “We discussed many things, but one of the things I did ask him about was Prince Buthelezi indirectly.

“I said Madiba, “When you leave prison, your problem will not be resolution of racial differences but also resolution of ethnic differences”. “Nelson Mandela got me perfectly and said “You are referring to Comrade Buthelezi, he is a freedom fighter in his own right. The means are different, but the objectives are the same”. “I asked him, “Can I give this message to him?” and he said, “Please do.”

“So, I told the Prince and he asked, “Did he really say that?” I said, “Yes, he really said it, and he even said I should mention it to you.” According to Obasanjo, Buthelezi had the misfortune of being born during trying times, but the great fortune to walk among giants, and the ability to become one himself. “In this context, the Zulu nation, South Africa and the African continent as a whole must continue to hold you in high regard”

Speaking at the lecture, King Misuzulu hailed Buthelezi as one of the longest-serving servants of the Zulu monarch, having served three kings, including him. He said he regards him as one of the greatest Africans and people in the southern hemisphere. Giving his remarks, Buthelezi emphasised that he founded the IFP with the blessing of the ANC after they felt no one was best suited to undertake the task of undermining the apartheid system from within.

“Despite all that has been said against me, that is the measure of my loyalty. “Even when gross propaganda was turned against me, I remained loyal. “When my grand-nephew, His Majesty, spoke just now, I was almost moved to tears, thinking of the vilification I have suffered.

"My loyalty was to the cause of liberation through non-violent means. It was the cause that my uncle, Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme, laid at the foundation of Africa's oldest liberation movement. "It was the cause that Inkosi Luthuli and Bishop Alphaeus Zulu impressed upon me. And it was the cause that I followed, regardless of personal cost," Buthelezi said.