WATCH: Prince Mbonisi says they don't like the raging royal divisions, forges ahead with rival prayer

Video by Sihle Mavuso Nongoma - Despite pleas that the Zulu royal family should unite to commemorate a year since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the two royal factions went ahead with their different prayers on Saturday in Nongoma.

One prayer service was held at KwaKhethomthandayo palace and the other one was held at KwaKhangelamankengane and it is going to be attended by de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, and his traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Forging ahead with their prayer service at Kwakhethomthandayo palace, the so-called Zulu royal rebels led by Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Prince Thokozani Zulu and Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu kicked off theirs much earlier as it started around 10am. At that time, about 150 members of the public and royals had convened inside a huge marquee pitched within the gigantic palace grounds. The members of the public came from different religious denominations.

Grilled by the media about the divisions and having different prayers, Prince Mbonisi repeated his long-standing claims that the Zulu nation is still without a King and said they are in no hurry to name their candidate for the throne. "We are still waiting for the royal family to meet, we are in no hurry about that and you will soon get answers. Please give us some time, we know that the nation is anxious. We don't have a head (of the Zulu nation) and according to my understanding there are no plans to announce the next King," he said. Asked whether there have been attempts by the two warring factions to reach out to another and extend an olive branch, he said they haven't. Yet, the prince said they would still like to see the royal family united.

