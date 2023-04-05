WATCH: R51 million Esikhawini water project revived, water board replaced with new contractor

Richards Bay - The City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni) has restarted the long-awaited water package at Tronox which was marred by corruption allegations and crippling delays. On Wednesday the northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality turned the sod for the project to start and introduced a new contractor to undertake the engineering task.

The project, which was first to be implemented by the Umhlathuze water board, was initially scheduled to be up and running in December last year, just in time for the festive season. However, it was delayed and the City of Umhlathuze announced that it has terminated the contract with the water board and was looking for another implementing agent. Speaking on site, mayor Xolani Ngwezi said they have given the new contractor three months to finish the project and ensure that there is a reliable water supply to arrears like Esikhawini township as well in the nearby traditional councils of the Dubes and the Mkhwanazis.

Esikhawini township has been plagued by a persistent water crisis that has been there for almost four years now. Ngwezi said once the project is over, the water crisis of the densely populated township will be a thing of the past and it would ease the pressure on them as these three communities are always up in arms. “This project is historical, unfortunately, we have had to be patient with the existing arrangements that existed then.

“Around January or so… the administration had to cancel the contract between the city and Umhlathuze water,” Ngwezi said. He lamented that the decision to cancel the contract was painful as it meant that the years-long water crisis continued. However, he said the end is nigh and the area would now have plenty of water at any time of the day.

“The maximum time which should be spent here is only three months, all I can appeal for is that as councillors we support this project so that it can move with speed,” he added. In another move, the municipality also restarted the R160 million fitness centre in the township of Esikhawini. A few years back the fitness centre became the centre of attention when it emerged that R3m was paid out to contractors but no work was done.

Announcing the restarting of the project, Ngwezi said this time around they would make sure that the centre is finished on time and within budget. “I plead with everyone here to ensure that never again this project stalls again as it happened in the past. “The only challenge that should stall it should be natural disasters, not man-made problems,” Ngwezi pleaded.

Meanwhile, Ngwezi said their disaster teams are still out in the field to collect data regarding the damage which was left by the storms that wrecked eMpangeni on Monday. He said what they have for now is that one person has died and about 20 homes were left damaged. [email protected]