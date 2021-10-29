WATCH: Rain pounds ANC Siyanqoba rally as Ramaphosa addresses crowd

SOWETO: Rain had started pouring in Thokoza Park, in Soweto, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing hundreds of ANC supporters. While Ramaphosa and the ANC took the party’s final rally before Monday’s local government elections to Soweto, residents took to the streets earlier on Friday, blockading them in an effort to express their unhappiness – after the area has not had electricity for three days.

Sonto Yende said they get blackouts at least five times a day. She also complained that there was a time when there was no power in her area for five weeks. “I did not go to work today due to community members protesting and demanding electricity. Fellow community members said they are not going to vote come Monday, because of the lack of electricity.

MORE ON THIS Ramaphosa extends the deployment of the army in Mozambique

“I heard them saying they would shut down all voting stations. Personally, I also want to vote, but if the electricity problem persists, I will not be able to,” said Yende. When asked what their political leaders are doing about this problem, Yende said they were promised new electricity boxes by 6pm, yet nothing has been done. Yende thanked Ramaphosa for giving the unemployed the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, saying she has seen the money making a difference in some people’s lives.

ANC members expressed their confidence that the party would win Monday's municipal polls, despite rolling blackouts implemented by power utility this week. Neville Nash, from Meadowlands, in Soweto, said the ANC had all but won the elections, judging by the turn out at the rally. At some of the houses neighbouring Thokoza Park, other ANC members defended the party from claims that it was corrupt and had abandoned Soweto residents, despite their troubles with electricity.