To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Hundreds gathered at the Durban Exhibition Centre as President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) are set to 'give thanks'. President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at a Methodist Church service in Durban following a successful launch of the ANC 2019 elections Manifesto and release of the January 8 statement.

The ruling party and Ramaphosa are set to give thanks and pray for guidance going into the Elections 2019 campaign.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe and ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial Chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

Ramaphosa on Saturday launched the manifesto, putting more jobs and decent wages at the centre of the plans.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving at a Methodist Church service at the Durban Exhibition Centre. Video: Kuben Chetty





During the launch of the manifesto, he promised to boost the struggling economy, tackle illegal businesses in townships, increase the number of police on the street, and fight the scourge of drugs in communities across the country.

* Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.