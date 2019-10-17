President Cyril Ramaphosa had to duck questions on why the ruling party he heads overlooked black-owned companies for underwriting rights for its members funeral policies it launched in August this year. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa had to duck questions on why the African National Congress (ANC) overlooked black-owned companies for underwriting rights for its members funeral policies it launched in August this year. The confrontational question came from Nomfundo Mcoyi. Mcoyi is the chief executive of the Durban based Icobelethu Funerals and the KZN chairperson of the South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA). Mcoyi asked Ramaphosa why the ruling party, which is predominantly black, opted for white-owned Constantia Insurance Company when there are equally capable black-owned companies that could do a sterling job.

Ramaphosa was in Durban on Thursday to meet with the city's business community and hear out their concerns.

“That underwriter is white. We have a lot of black companies that have got insurance licences. Why white, ANC is mostly black, I am not being racist though but why? Undertakes are worried, they are waiting for answers from me provincially and even national as well,” Mcoyi charged at Ramaphosa who was sitting with minister Ibrahim Patel and KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala.

Nomfundo Mcoyi asking ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa why they ignored black owned companies. Video: Sihle Mavuso





In August this year, the ANC's treasurer Paul Mashatile announced the funeral scheme. It quickly became a topic of controversy when it emerged that the underwriter was a white company which is dominated by white males at management level. It was even suggested that the ruling party is not interested in empowering black people. When the time came for Ramaphosa to answer the question, he asked Mcoyi to direct all his questions to Luthuli House, the head office of the ruling.

“You will have to go to Luthuli House to go and find out why the ANC is saying that we want to have an insurance policy for their members and are talking to certain entities,” he responded to the question briefly and moved on to other questions.