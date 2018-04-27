Tshwane - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday bestowed the 2018 national orders on distinguished citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

"Yesterday [Friday], as South Africans we celebrated our freedom, a freedom that was attained through the work of many of the people who we are going to be honouring today," Ramaphosa said at the prestigious event at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.

"These national orders are essentially a recognition of the many outstanding individuals who defied great odds to make an immense contribution in various spheres of life.

"Our freedom opened windows of opportunity for many to chase their dreams, for many to excel, to succeed, and in so doing to inspire others to reach beyond what they imagined was possible themselves. We dedicate this year's ceremony to the memory of the father of our nation, former president Nelson Mandela, who more than any other embodied the spirit and the meaning of these national orders," he said.

The national orders are bestowed on distinguished South African citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have played a momentous role towards building a free and peaceful democratic South Africa and improving the lives of humanity in various ways.

On Saturday, the presidency said Ramaphosa was bestowing the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to "deserving recipients".

Among the guests were former president of Mali Alpha Conare, and former president of Namibia Samuel Daniel "Sam" Nujoma, among many diplomats and senior government officials.

African News Agency/ANA