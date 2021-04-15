WATCH: Ramaphosa leads oversight visit at Durban Port to assess progress

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa today led an oversight visit to the Port of Durban to assess progress made in enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the port. The aim of this visit was to ensure that commitments made following the President’s meeting with port users and stakeholders in October 2019 have been implemented. Improving the performance of South Africa’s ports, especially the Port of Durban, is a central objective of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan and a key focus area of Operation Vulindlela. Significant progress has been made to reduce congestion and improve turnaround times at the port, as well as to increase rail utilisation. A multi-party work team has been established together with port users to address key issues related to port performance.

While this progress is a reflection of the hard work that is being done to reposition the port, there is still much work remaining to ensure that the port system serves the needs of the economy and promotes growth.

The new management of Transnet and its operating divisions are focused on improving operational performance, increasing investment in port and rail infrastructure and ensuring adequate maintenance of equipment.

The Department of Public Enterprises and the Department of Transport, with support from Operation Vulindlela, are working to implement structural reforms that will modernise and increase investment in the transport sector.

The President further clarified matters relating to fears raised by SATU about the privatisation of the Port and stated that Transnet is not going to be privatised but partnerships are going to be forged to create more jobs

Intensive work is being undertaken to determine the most appropriate way forward for corporatisation of the National Ports Authority, as well as to introduce greater private sector participation and investment in port infrastructure.

These efforts will reinforce South Africa’s position as a competitive trading nation, and as a gateway for the region and the continent.

IOL