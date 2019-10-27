I am so proud of you, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in a video call on Saturday ahead of the team's Rugby World Cup semi-final clash against Wales on Sunday.
Ramaphosa said: "I must tell you that I am so proud of you, yourself personally. I'm very proud of the team as well. You guys have done extremely well."
The president told Siya that he was coming to the final. "I am coming to lift that Webb Ellis trophy with you. So make sure you book my ticket to the final. I am going to be there."