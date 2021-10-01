WATCH: Ramaphosa urges Katlehong residents to shun anti-vaxxers at Vooma Vaccination Weekend launch

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday lauded the community of Katlehong in Ekurhuleni for braving the cold and wet weather to vaccinate against Covid-19. Ramaphosa was speaking at the DH Williams Hall in the City of Ekurhuleni as he kicked off the inaugural Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign.

“I’m so please and proud to see that 78 of you are here already. You woke up in the morning to come and vaccinate. “I’m so delighted and happy. It shows that you are responding well to the campaign and the call that we made.

“As your mayor (Mzwandile Masina) said, he was going to be number 79 and I’m going to vaccinate him. I’ve been wanting waiting for a chance to give him a jab,” Ramaphosa said jokingly.

Jabulane Ngubeni from Ngema section in Katlehong encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated. Video: Ntombi Nkosi He also thanked traditional and religious leaders for joining hands with government and encouraging communities to get vaccinated.

Ramaphosa recounted a story of a religious leader who had contracted Covid-19 and who later took the jab. “We always say, when you are vaccinated, yes, it doesn’t mean you won’ get Covid, but the Covid won’ lead to your hospitalisation and most probably won’t lead to your death. “Vaccination is our defence. Please do not listen to those who are saying don’t vaccinate if you are a young woman and won’t get kids. That is absolute nonsense.”

The Vooma vaccination weekend drive is aimed at mobilising South Africans to get their jabs as a way of fighting against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and and reaching the country’s target of vaccinating up to 60 million people by December. According to the government, the public and private health sectors, organised labour and business as well as community and faith-based formations will join forces in the vaccination drive. Vaccines are also free of charge and during Vooma Vaccination Weekend vaccination centres and points – including pop-ups – will be open all day on Friday and Saturday in all corners of the country.