WATCH: Ramaphosa urges Mfuleni residents to back ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa received a warm welcome from the community of Mfuleni during his election campaign trail on Thursday. Ramaphosa, who kicked off his campaign in Atlantis, arrived accompanied by interim provincial committee convenor Lerumo Kalako and other leaders.

ANC members, supporters and residents had waited for some time for Ramaphosa to arrive, while being entertained with revolutionary songs pumped from big speakers mounted on two ANC-branded bakkies. During his address to the joyful crowd, Ramaphosa introduced ward 114 candidate councillor Mongezi Madikane. “Do you know him?” he asked, and the crowd responded in unison with a big yes.

“You can see he is a man. He can work for you,” he said. “He is still young, that is what I like,” Ramaphosa said. The president said he was impressed that the community liked Madikane, whom they chose to be their councillor to win the ward for the ANC.

Ramaphosa then asked the audience to vote for Madikane on November 1. “He is one of those we want to represent us in the City of Cape Town so that we can remove the DA. But, we can remove the DA if you can come in large numbers to vote,” he said. “The problem is that you want all the things you complain, but you don’t want to vote the organisation that can fix these things.”

He said if the DA remained in power in the City of Cape Town, the sewage would continue to overflow in the streets and the DA would not care about them and their needs. “The DA wants you to vote for it and it does nothing to improve your lives, you know it. “Why not come in large numbers to vote for the organisation that can change your lives.”

Ramaphosa said when the ANC previously governed in the City of Cape Town there had been huge progress in development in the form of houses, roads and electricity, among others. “When you did not vote the ANC, the development came to an end. They (DA) look after the white areas,” he said. [email protected]