WATCH: Ramaphosa visits families affected by devastating floods in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa met devastated families on Wednesday in Durban after record rains sparked floods and mudslides that killed at least 60 people. Ramaphosa, along with Premier Sihle Zikalala and COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, visited the flood-ravaged areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives in KwaZulu-Natal and is received by @PresidencyZA Minister Mondli Gungubele, @NationalCoGTA Minister Nkosazana @DlaminiZuma, @SAPoliceService Minister Gen Bheki Cele, @kzngov Premier @sziks and eThekwini Mayor Cllr Mxolisi Kaunda. pic.twitter.com/WN3LvuI3cQ — Presidency | South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 13, 2022 Ramaphosa visited the flood-damaged areas of Clermont, Lindelani, eNtuzuma, eMawoti and uMzinyathi to assess the damage as well as interact with affected families and communities and offer his condolences. AFP reported that in the township of Clermont, where homes are precariously perched on hillsides, Ramaphosa met a family who suffered the deaths of four children after a wall, weakened by rains, collapsed on them on Monday night. "I have to come and see for myself the damage," Ramaphosa said as he consoled the family.

"We see such tragedies hitting other countries like Mozambique, Zimbabwe, but now we are the affected ones," the president said. He was due to visit several other parts of the region pummelled by heavy rains in recent days. Storms struck the south-eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal as Durban, its main city, was still struggling to recover from deadly riots last July which claimed more than 350 lives.

Rain flooded several areas, tore houses apart and ravaged infrastructure across the city, claiming dozens of lives. Officials have reported at least 60 flood deaths, but reported that many more are missing as rescue and recovery operations are under way. More rains fell overnight in parts of the province, according to the weather services.

A lull in the rain on Wednesday saw residents begin clearing debris from roads and fill up holes left by raging waters to allow cars to pass, an AFP correspondent said. Parts of the province received more than 300mm of rain on Monday, the heaviest one-day downpour in more than 60 years, the South African Weather Service said. [email protected]

