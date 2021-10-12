WATCH: Residents complain about primitive living conditions as Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns in Kimberley

While Kimberley residents came out to see ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in their numbers, many are still disillusioned when it comes to service delivery and the creation of jobs. Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in Greenpoint, Homelite, Kagisho, John Daka and Donkerhoek on Monday where he predicted that the ANC would win wards 3, 8 and 22.

ANC T-shirts emblazoned with Ramaphosa’s face were handed out during his door-to-door visits. Greenpoint residents were surprised to see that a gravel road had been cleared to allow Ramaphosa to walk with community members along Thomson avenue. #BuildingBetterCommunities Addressing members of the media on conclusion of a successful #VoteANC campaign programme in Kimberley, Northern Cape #ANCinKimberley pic.twitter.com/KiqPkMVpYh — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 11, 2021 “The rubbish that was standing on the side of the road was dumped behind the shanties. The president almost slipped on the water in the gravel road. We have no running water inside our houses and no one wants to make use of the portable toilets as they are smelly especially during the summer. People choose to relieve themselves in the veld. How are we expected to live in these primitive conditions?” one said.

They believed that the ANC would win ward 22 in Greenpoint. “The ward was divided the last time between ANC factions and the ward fell into the hands of the DA. However it appears that it doesn’t matter who is in power, it does not appear as if service delivery will improve. Whenever a councillor is appointed they forget about us and switch off their phones, everyone is only interested in lining their pockets while the community suffers,” said a resident. One added that the R350 social relief grant from the government was not enough to keep a family alive.

I met Ameen today and spoke to his mother Zuraida who told me about his condition. Our councillors have pledged to be available to our people and give them the support they need to resolve their challenges. #BuildingBetterCommunities pic.twitter.com/LXIdNuQsMP — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 11, 2021 “Most people depend on the R350 grant as the majority are not employed. What can you do with R350? It is barely enough to buy groceries for a week. We want houses, jobs and basic services. We want to be employed in government posts - they must not hire us on EPWP projects.” Residents also complained that their shanties became flooded with sewage and rubbish during rainy weather. Community members however cheered and applauded when Ramaphosa touted the R350 grant as “improving the lives of people”.

“Greenpoint belongs to the ANC. You were lost but now Greenpoint must come back home to the ANC. The ANC has the best answers to all the problems and will improve the lives of Greenpoint residents. We will work hard with the councillor Jahn Pietersen. The people have spoken and we have listened. They want improved roads, houses and assistance regarding the high cost of living. Yes, we have made mistakes but we will improve, we have the best comrades,” Ramaphosa said. He said councillors were expected to work hard and serve the community. “If they are not committed, we will show them the door and they can sit at home. You get those that wear ties and suits and stay in the office all day. This is a thing of the past. Our people must not steal, they must not work for themselves, their pockets or bring friends and relatives into positions,” said Ramaphosa.

The presidential delegation took note of exposed cables along 3rd and 8th streets in Homevale that residents said posed a danger to the neighbourhood. “We don’t believe anything will be done about it, even after the president’s visit,” one said. Some Homevale residents stated that they would be vote for the Patriotic Alliance (PA) on November 1.

“The PA councillor Fernando Visagie already handed out food parcels, established a neighbourhood watch and is working towards eradicating crime and drugs in the neighbourhood. The ANC has done nothing for us, they only come around during the run up to the elections in their big, luxury cars,” one said. Another resident said there were no job opportunities for the youth. “The minerals from the province are shipped overseas while the community remains poor and jobless. The ANC must arrange exchange programs to train youths in manufacturing and mineral beneficiation or they should purchase machines so that locals are employed sustainably,” the community member said.