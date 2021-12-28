WATCH: Reverend Nontombi Tutu says her father lived a life that touched many people

Cape Town: Reverend Nontombi Tutu says she’s unsure if her mother has fully accepted her husband’s passing. The Arch's daughter addressed the media outside their family home in Milnerton on Tuesday.

She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming number of messages sent to the family nationally and around the world. "Mama is doing okay right now. We are not sure if it has completely sunk in, but she has been surrounded by family and friends. She has been visited by so many people giving condolences and love. "It has been a truly wonderful outpouring of love and support.

"It makes us know that the life that daddy lived touched so many people," Tutu said.

While she tried to resist following in her father’s footsteps in pursuing priesthood, Tutu said she became a priest in her fifties. "The calling has been on my heart for many years and I finally stopped fighting it and recognised that he was an example for me," she said. Tutu further embraced the kind of father the Arch was – describing him as very loving and affectionate.