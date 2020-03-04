WATCH: SAA bows to KZN government's demand to bring back flights to Durban

Pietermaritzburg - Barely four days after suspending domestic flights to Durban, South African Airways business rescue practitioners have seemingly succumbed to political pressure to rescind their “bizarre” decision.

That is according to an announcement made by KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday while delivering his State of the Province address in Pietermaritzburg.

Zikalala, who last week called the decision “economic sabotage”, said their engagements with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had yielded positive results.

This as the struggling state-owned airline, which is guzzling billions, was set to resume direct domestic flights to Durban’s King Shaka International Airport, a key hub for the province’s money-spinning tourism industry.

Durban was not the only victim of the domestic flights’ cuts as the practitioners cut off East London and Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.