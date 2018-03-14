



This week, Sassa chief executive Pearl Bengu told the apex court that 2.8 million were at the risk of not receiving their grants should the CPS contract not be extended by six months.





The Black Sash filed an urgent application in the Constitutional Court preventing Sassa from extending the Cash Paymaster Services contract to distribute social grants without the court's supervision.





The court ruled that CPS must continue to pay benefits to 11 million beneficiaries to avert what Judge Johan Froneman termed a potential catastrophe.









Cape Town - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Social Development is being briefed by officials from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on the implementation of the Constitutional Court judgment on the Cash Paymasters Services contract to distribute social grants.