WATCH: Senegal parliament fight after male lawmaker slaps woman politician in the face

Pretoria - A violent brawl broke out in Senegal’s parliament after a male opposition legislator slapped a woman colleague in the face during a budget presentation on Thursday. The scuffle erupted after opposition leader Massata Samb walked over and slapped legislature Amy Ndiaye Gniby in the face.

In retaliation, Gniby threw a chair at Samb before one of the politicians kicked her, leading her to fall. According to reports, Gniby made negative comments over the weekend where she criticised a spiritual leader. On Thursday, during a council meeting, Samb addressed parliament members about her comments. Gniby made it clear that she did not care, which led to Samb slapping her.

After the brawl broke out, the session was then suspended as lawmakers continued exchanging blows, insults and accusations. Chaos in Senegal Parliament after MP Slaps Female Colleague.



The brawl began when opposition member Massata Samb walked over and slapped Amy Ndiaye Gniby - an MP of the ruling coalition - during a budget presentation, TV footage showed. pic.twitter.com/WfHFvu1GjD — Aklilu (@Aklilu_1973) December 2, 2022 According to Al Jazeera, tensions have grown between ruling and opposition politicians since a July legislative election in which the ruling party lost its comfortable majority, damaged in part by concerns President Macky Sall will seek a third term in 2024. The broadcaster in a publication on its website, said Sall has refused to state clearly whether he plans to run for a third term.

