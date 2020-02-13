Cape Town - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise suspended the opening sitting of Parliament on Thursday evening as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carried out their threat to disrupt the event and prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering his state of the nation address (SONA).
A visibly angry Modise made the call after 50 minutes of repeated points of order and heckling from the EFF.
The party's members of Parliament (MPs) rose first to demand former president FW de Klerk leave the public gallery, branding him "a murderer", and then rising to demand that Ramaphosa fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Modise threatened to have the EFF's MPs removed from the chamber, before changing her mind and interrupting the sitting without word as to what happens next.