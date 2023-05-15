WATCH - South African military delegation in Moscow

Moscow, Russia - The commander of South Africa's ground forces is in Moscow for talks, Russian news agencies said on Monday, days after Washington accused South Africa of secretly providing arms to Russia. Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha is heading a delegation that discussed ‘’issues relating to military cooperation and interaction’’ with their Russian counterparts, the agencies said, citing the Russian defence ministry.

The US welcomed the promises to probe the allegations. South Africa has refused to condemn the conflict in Ukraine, which has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage. The country - an African powerhouse that also wields moral clout for its victory over apartheid - says it wants to stay neutral.

But critics cite a number of recent incidents as evidence of a tilt towards the Kremlin. On Friday, following the scandal, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with Ramaphosa. Both leaders agreed to ‘’intensify mutually beneficial ties’’ according to the Kremlin.

Ramaphosa on Monday said the country would not be drawn "into a contest between global powers" over Ukraine despite having faced "extraordinary pressure" to pick sides. ‘’We do not accept that our non-aligned position favours Russia above other countries. Nor do we accept that it should imperil our relations with other countries,’’ Ramaphosa said in his weekly presidential newsletter.

The government supported a peaceful resolution to the conflict, he said. On Monday, Mbatha ‘’visited educational institution of the ground forces and enterprises of the military-industrial complex’’ of Russia, agencies said. ‘’Agreements were reached to further increase cooperation between ground forces in various fields,’’ Russian agency Interfax said.