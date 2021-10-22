WATCH: Stellenbosch belongs to the EFF, Julius Malema tells supporters while on the election campaign trail

Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema says his party has no problem with white people. “We have a problem with white supremacy and white arrogance,” Malema said.

He was speaking in Stellenbosch’s Kayamandi section, at the Luyolo Sportsfield, where he kicked off the red party’s three-day campaign trail in the Western Cape. According to Malema, the berets are determined to change Stellenbosch to a “better place for all.” “Stellenbosch is a racist town. It's a racist town and we want to change it into a better place for all ... whether you are white, coloured, black or Indian,” said Malema.

Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics He added that people who live without basic services, such as water, sanitation and electricity, are treated like “animals”. Malema said Stellenbosch belongs to the EFF.

He further placed emphasis on the land which exists in the town, and reiterated that it could be put to good use. Residents of Kayamandi, meanwhile, lamented the lack of service delivery in the area. “The DA is not the party for us. They have not done anything to improve conditions in our community. Nothing has changed since they have been governing,” said resident Thabang Nongco.

Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/IOL Politics EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego and EFF commissar Paulnita Marais heard that unemployment, teenage pregnancy, and drug and alcohol abuse have plagued the community of Kayamandi. Resident Zukisa Xegwana said he believed the EFF would bring change to the community, in terms of service delivery and development around Kayamandi.

“The EFF will bring black people back together. And, by that, I mean black, coloured, Indian … we are all one,” said Xegwana. “Our community needs unity and jobs. We need to stand together to bring changes to our communities, not sow division as the DA has done,” said Xegwana. Meanwhile, Marais, who was deployed to the West Coast last week, said following several engagements with communities, she had learnt that there are no recreational facilities for the youth.

“I think 90% of the people are unemployed. The community feels like they are forgotten people. Drugs and alcohol are rife in this area. Teenage pregnancy is also an issue. There's so much land in the area which is not being used. The EFF will use the land to make gardens for the people. People feel they need to vote the DA out because they are tired of their living conditions,” Marais said. Xego on the other hand said the high turnout of supporters was an indication of the level of unemployment. “The people who came out on Thursday indicate the high level of unemployment in this community. There's a seriously high rate of unemployment, that is why they responded to our call to come out and support us,” said Xego.

He further highlighted that the EFF had a message of hope and that, should they govern, they will deliver on their manifesto. In its manifesto, the EFF highlighted the collapse of local government and municipalities in the country. Emphasis was placed on municipalities not providing basic services, such as drinking water, reliable electricity, sanitation, and refuse removal.