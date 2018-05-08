Mahikeng - The ANC Bokone Bophirima Ngaka Modiri Molema Region has vowed not to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming elections if Supra Mahumapelo is not the premier.

Speaking to The Star at the Embassy where the PEC is currently under way, Peter Padi said Mahumapelo is treated unfairly.

"It is not fair for our Premier. The ANC should have left him. Only a few months are left. We are sober members of the ANC. We are sending a strong message that if Supra is not the premier, we will not vote for the ANC next year," said Pedi.

Read: Supra Mahumapelo resigns as North West premier

I will hand over a letter to the speaker on Friday - Mahumapelo

ANC Regional Deputy Chairperson and Elections Coordination Oabile Seabelo said they plan to reject Supra Mahumapelo's resignation.

"We have heard in the media that the premier will be resigning today. There were invitations for us to come.

"What we are saying, we need to be properly told why he is going. If it is corruption, he is not alone. Is he resigning because of the revolution of the council? Or is because of the protests? We are not accepting his resignation," said Seabelo.

Scores of ANC supporters from Bokone Bophirima Ward 11 were singing outside the venue where a PEC is being held.

A ministerial team headed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is in Mahikeng to probe issues of governance in the province.

Cabinet put the North West health department under administration as it grapples with corruption and the impact of a strike by members of the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) who downed tools two months ago.

Other members of the team include Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Dlamini-Zuma said a report would be tabled before cabinet on Wednesday.

Police and military vehicles remain present in Mahikeng. This follows violent protests that erupted in the province last month, with shops looted and property damaged, as demonstrators demanded that Mahumapelo resign.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star