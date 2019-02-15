Community leaders, activists and the unemployed are saying the state of the province is really dire, said ANC Western Cape secretary, Faiez Jacobs. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - While Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is doing her State of the Province Address (SOPA) inside the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in Cape Town, ANC and community members are protesting against pressing matters. Scores protested outside the venue, voicing concern about Bo-Kaap gentrification, water tariffs and education.

"Community leaders, activists, mothers of the Cape Flats, farmworkers, unemployed, are coming here today to say the state of the province is really dire," said provincial secretary of the African National Congress, Faiez Jacobs outside the legislature.

"After 10 years of Democratic Alliance (DA) rule, our communities are still not getting better. There is a large sense of insecurity and there is no hope on the Cape Flats."

Jacobs slammed the provincial government's leadership with regards to water tariffs and education.

"This DA government is not using the money as required so now you can see the anger and frustration," Jacobs said, adding that people feel unsafe due to the inability of the provincial government to look after the wellbeing of the residents.

