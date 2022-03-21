WATCH: There is no Human Rights Day in South Africa, says Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has called for March 21, "Human Rights Day" to be called "Sharpeville Day", in honour of those who were killed while protesting the Apartheid pass laws on that day in 1960. The Sharpeville protest was organised by the PAC, and Malema said children should know the truth and their history.

Malema who was addressing EFF supporters at a Sharpville Commemoration Day event said that the ANC was intent on hiding the truth from the upcoming generation. He claimed that the ANC wanted to be the only organisation to lead the commemorations. "ANC was not alone in the struggle, they just want to be celebrated," he added.

He also asked how March 21 could be referred to as Human Rights Day and yet the safety of young girls in South Africa was not guaranteed. He continued that children in Limpopo still fall inside pit toilets and "women in workplaces were not paid the same salaries as men, ’but it's called Human Rights Day’. He told the EFF supporters that the ANC will collapse the country and that they needed to step in and fight for their land.

Malema also used the platform to cast the spotlight on the infamous Dudula Operation, questioning why its leaders only focused on the influx of foreign nationals in the country and not the land. "Why doesn't the #DudulaOperation go and Dudula the land?" he asked. Meanwhile, EFF's student command president Mandla Shikwambana told those gathered that there was no president in South Africa and that people should join the EFF to have a president who would deliver services to the people.